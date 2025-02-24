Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.10.

Shares of EMA stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$57.23. The company had a trading volume of 222,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,767. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.45. Emera has a 52-week low of C$44.13 and a 52-week high of C$57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

