Quartz Partners LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Quartz Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $133.32 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

