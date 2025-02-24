Quartz Partners LLC Purchases 13 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quartz Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,303.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,253.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,203.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,350.27. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

