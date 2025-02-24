Quartz Partners LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Quartz Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,973,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCS opened at $20.29 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.