Quartz Partners LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quartz Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

