Quartz Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Quartz Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $58.14 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $58.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

