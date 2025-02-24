Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%.
Quaker Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.63. The stock had a trading volume of 138,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,131. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.08. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $124.66 and a twelve month high of $207.83.
Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.
