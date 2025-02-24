pumpBTC Price Down 0.5% This Week (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One pumpBTC token can currently be bought for $94,168.29 or 0.98338320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pumpBTC has a total market cap of $564.39 million and approximately $3,458.28 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pumpBTC has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95,569.80 or 0.99793512 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,111.13 or 0.99314565 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC launched on July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 5,993 tokens. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. The official message board for pumpBTC is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC has a current supply of 5,993.47162376. The last known price of pumpBTC is 94,339.54586991 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,920.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

