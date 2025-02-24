ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 20521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.