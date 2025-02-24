Promising Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – February 21st

Duolingo, UP Fintech, Universe Pharmaceuticals, Wynn Resorts, and Diageo are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to shares of ownership in companies based in China. They are traded on Chinese stock exchanges like the Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and some are also available on foreign markets through American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL traded down $14.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.78. 323,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,406. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.02 and its 200 day moving average is $301.79.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.79. 10,328,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC)

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

Shares of UPC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 332,295,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,566,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Universe Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 828,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $110.86. The stock had a trading volume of 402,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $125.53. Diageo has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

