Promising Bank Stocks To Research – February 24th

Invesco QQQ, Fiserv, Vertiv, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and NU are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of companies operating within the banking sector, including institutions like commercial and investment banks that provide financial services such as loans, deposits, and wealth management. Investors in these stocks earn returns through dividends and capital appreciation and must consider risks associated with economic cycles, regulatory changes, and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $524.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,886,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,237,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.59. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $232.34. 4,404,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.27.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,933,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.04. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.44. 3,495,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,291,835. The company has a market cap of $731.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Shares of NU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. 52,206,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,618,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. NU has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.

