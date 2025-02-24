Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,693 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,811 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after buying an additional 829,504 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

Shares of PLD opened at $121.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average is $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.