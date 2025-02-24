Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $86.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $78.58 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

