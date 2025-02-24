Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $106.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.83.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

