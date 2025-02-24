Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $138.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.79. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

