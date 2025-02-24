Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,738 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of MP Materials worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after buying an additional 294,806 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MP Materials by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 35,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,451.50. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $9,273,214.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 955,890 shares of company stock worth $20,944,628. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

MP Materials Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

