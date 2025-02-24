Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.22 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

