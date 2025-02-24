Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 4.38% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Increases Dividend

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1483 dividend. This is a boost from LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

