Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 4.38% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter.
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Increases Dividend
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Profile
The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.