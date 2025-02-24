Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

NASDAQ PRIM traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $64.13. 1,129,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,235.64. This trade represents a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

