Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $279.39 and last traded at $275.50. 25,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 137,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $308.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.14.

Primerica Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Primerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

