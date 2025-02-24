Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Takes $12.56 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,000. Tesla comprises 12.4% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $337.80 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 165.59, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.57.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

