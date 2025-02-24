Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 21.6% – Here’s What Happened

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. 1,506,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Trading Up 21.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.92 million, a PE ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Power Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Further Reading

