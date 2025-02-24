Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 25.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 994,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 310,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Stock Up 21.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$205.92 million, a PE ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42.

About Power Metals

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.