Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 21.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 1,506,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Stock Up 21.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$205.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

