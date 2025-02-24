Portland Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

