Portland Financial Advisors Inc Invests $357,000 in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $111.99 on Monday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

