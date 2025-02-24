Portland Financial Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 32,688 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.60 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

