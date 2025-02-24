Portland Financial Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 772.4% during the third quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 1,112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 583,225 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
SCHR opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $25.47.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
