Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 521 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5,117.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 514,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.00 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
