Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $283.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.98. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

