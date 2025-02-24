Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 80 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $3,229,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,536,304.26. This represents a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total value of $104,669.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,812.98. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,725 shares of company stock worth $4,972,964. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG stock opened at $325.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.77. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $230.08 and a twelve month high of $329.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.49.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $344.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

