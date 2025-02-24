Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after buying an additional 36,712 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $117.84 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $97.82 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

