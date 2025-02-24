Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. PMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $61.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

