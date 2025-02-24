Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $307,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,930.96. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $258.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

View Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.