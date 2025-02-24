Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $385.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.25 and its 200-day moving average is $443.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

