Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

