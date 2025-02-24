PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo stock opened at $153.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

