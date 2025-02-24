Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance
NASDAQ PEBK traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $33.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.
