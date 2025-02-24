Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWA. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the third quarter worth about $692,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

POWA stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

