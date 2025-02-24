Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 9,085.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 315,077 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,445,000.

Shares of IXG opened at $102.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $482.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.79.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

