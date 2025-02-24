Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,940 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. MicroStrategy accounts for 2.3% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $299.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.