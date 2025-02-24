Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,100 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $202.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

