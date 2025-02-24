Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYE)

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.50% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XHYE opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $39.89.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Energy Sector ETF (XHYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the energy sector.

