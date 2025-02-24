Park-Ohio (PKOH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $405.85 million for the quarter.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $23.78 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $333.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $308,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,403.05. This represents a 44.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $112,618.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,485.88. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

