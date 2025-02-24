Park-Ohio (PKOH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $405.85 million for the quarter.
Park-Ohio Price Performance
NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $23.78 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $333.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.
Park-Ohio Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 40.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Park-Ohio
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.