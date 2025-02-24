Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Quartz Partners LLC

Quartz Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.36, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,671,246 shares of company stock valued at $472,745,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

