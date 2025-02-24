Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $337.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.17 and a 200 day moving average of $314.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

