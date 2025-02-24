Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 4.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.52. 2,219,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,463,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 25,279 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $457,044.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 881,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,685.28. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $354,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,971.84. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,610 shares of company stock worth $1,421,269. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Creative Planning raised its stake in Oscar Health by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 115.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

