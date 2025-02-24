Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,050 ($13.29) and last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.44), with a volume of 23373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,061 ($13.43).
Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,257.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.88.
Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX 108 ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Oryx International Growth Fund had a net margin of 86.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile
Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.
