O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 824.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,810 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,303.41 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,253.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,203.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

