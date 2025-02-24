Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$37.87 and last traded at C$38.50, with a volume of 195782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.38.

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada’s University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.

